Retail

This foldable camera drone fits in your pocket – today it’s only $54

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
Do you have a new camera drone on your list to buy this year as a gift for yourself or anyone on your list? You’ll be pleased to learn that you don’t have to wait another minute to score one of the best foldable drone deals we’ve seen in a long time.

The $100 Holyton HT25 Full HD foldable camera drone is a hot new model from a popular quadcopter brand. And right now it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $56.69 instead of $63.

All you need to do is clip the on-site coupon to save 5%. Additionally, use the coupon code 65JJ35II to save even more. This popular model is already a steal at its full retail price of $63. At less than $54, it’s a can’t-miss deal!

Best foldable drone deal of February 2022

Drones are big sellers every year, and we don’t expect 2022 to be any different. In fact, it’s pretty nice to think that at least one thing about 2022 will be the same as past years, given everything that’s going on right now.

That said, anyone looking for a great deal on a camera drone doesn’t have to wait any longer. That’s because there’s a killer limited-time deal available right now at Amazon.

The Holyton HT25 Full HD foldable camera drone is an awesome new model from a brand that many quadcopter fans out there will recognize. This particular model was released just recently and it already has tons of 5-star reviews.

Holyton’s HT25 drone packs all the things people love about the brand’s foldable camera drones. A few examples of great features include one-touch takeoff and landing, altitude hold, voice control, and even gesture control.

On top of all that, this drone packs a high-resolution 1080p camera for stunning photos and videos. And best of all, it folds up small enough to fit in your pocket!

This $63 drone is worth every penny at that price. But there’s a double-discount you can take advantage of right now on Amazon.

Clip the on-site coupon to save 5%. Then use the coupon code 65JJ35II at checkout to slash the final price even lower. You’ll end up paying just $53.99, which is a new all-time low price for this model. It’s definitely the best foldable drone deal on Amazon right now!

Holyton HT25 drone fast facts

We really think this is the best foldable camera drone deal on Amazon right now. Here are just a few of the reasons why:

  • The Holyton HT25 foldable camera drone is remarkably small despite all the great features
  • It folds up so small, it can fit in your coat pocket or even some pants pockets!
  • This quadcopter drone ships with 2 batteries for a combined 22 minutes of flight time
  • It supports voice commands like “take off” and “land” so you can control the drone hands-free
  • Take selfies or even videos using the smart gesture controls
  • The HT25 is equipped with a 1080P Full HD camera for stunning aerial photos and videos
  • An FPV video feed gives you a bird’s eye view on your smartphone while you fly
  • One-tap take off and landing features make it easy for anyone to fly this quadcopter drone
  • Try out all the fun tricks like 3D flips and waypoint flying
  • The Holyton HT25 is perfect for beginners and advanced users who want a fun foldable camera drone at a great price

BGR.com

The largest known galaxy was just discovered, and you won’t believe how massive it is

Scientists have discovered the largest known galaxy ever. The new discovery is located around 3 billion light-years away. The galaxy, which is named Alcyoneus, is a giant radio galaxy. The galaxy is roughly 16.3 million light-years long. For reference, our own galaxy measures under 106,000 light-years. That makes Alcyoneus roughly 153.77 times longer than the Milky Way.
ASTRONOMY
