ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

URI Theatre throws a party with Shakespeare’s riotous ‘Twelfth Night’

uri.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, R.I. – Feb. 24, 2022 – Two years into a pandemic, there’s probably no better time for a full-on party – a riotous, romantic comedy full of music, mistaken identity, separated and reunited twins, a bevy of clowns, and a love triangle that may be more of a...

www.uri.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island Senior High's comedy, a spoof of Shakespeare, opens tonight

In Grand Island Senior High’s new comedy, a production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” goes horribly wrong. The play is set in modern-day West Texas, where a theater group tries to stage a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” But the budget for the comedy is only $30. Ed’s Discount Costume Rental sends the company outfits that are appropriate for every show but Shakespeare.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Shakespeare’s plays full of awful events. So ban him?

Regarding the editorial “Wentzville book ban isn’t about kids. It’s about their culture-warrior parents.” (Jan. 26): Why all this uproar over the Wentzville School District’s book bans? I may be a lone voice congratulating them on that farsighted strategy. They’ve taken a good first step toward ridding us of a whole range of literature that threatens our comfortable peace and quiet.
WENTZVILLE, MO
The News-Gazette

The Screening Room | 'Cyrano' a lush, moving affair

Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” embraces its romantic ideal and runs with it. Based on the 2019 off-Broadway musical written by Erica Schmidt, which starred her husband, Peter Dinklage, this is an ambitious undertaking that uses Edmond Rostand’s classic play as its spine, with its certain characters and incidents trimmed away, contemporary dialogue surrounding the original’s more famous lines.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Boston Herald

Peter Dinklage finds fresh challenge with musical ‘Cyrano’ role

The new musical “Cyrano” has Peter Dinklage as the heroic 17th-century fighter and poet who nevertheless cannot speak out loud about his love for the beautiful Roxanne. In fact, Cyrano enables his younger friend Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) to woo Roxanne (Haley Bennett), feeding the handsome if tongue-tied suitor beautiful poetry that indeed captures Roxanne’s heart.
THEATER & DANCE
Westport News

Granger on Film: The newest telling of ‘Cyrano’ got its start in CT

Director Joe Wright re-imagines Edmund Rostand’s 1897 poetic drama “Cyrano de Bergerac” about a swashbuckling poet/solider with self-esteem issues. All his life Cyrano has been besotted by his beautiful childhood friend Roxanne but unable to express his love for her because of embarrassment over his enormous nose.
MOVIES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Review: Easy laughs duel with tragedy in Shakespeare Tavern’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Like the Montagues and Capulets, a variety of tones clash on the streets of fair Verona in the Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s newest staging of “Romeo and Juliet.” Moments that should be heartbreaking are undercut by some weird comic choices, conflicting acting styles and anachronisms. As a result, the playful romance works, but the tragedy doesn’t resonate as much as it should.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Times Leader

Act Out Theatre presents ‘Wizard of Oz’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Act Out Theatre Group will present the classic musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” weekends from Feb. 25 through March 6. A cast of 27 will help transport audience members from Dunmore to Kansas to Oz – and of course, back again.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Writer’s Room: How Shakespeare Influenced My Songwriting

A few years back, my son was in a teen production with the Shakespeare in the Valley Workshop at the West Kortright Centre in upstate New York. At that time, I was still writing pop songs for submission to whatever artist might be looking for their next record. I also volunteered to write songs for WKC Productions, which were cast, rehearsed, a stage built, and put on for two nights, all within four weeks with a cast of 12-19 year-olds. These plays were in different settings and times. Different WKC productions included the New Orleans Romeo and Juliet (1930), Post-Apocalyptic Cymbeline, Woodstock Much Ado About Nothing, etc., and we had specific cues where the songs would go amidst the dialogue.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New Jersey Stage

Moving Feature Film Not Today plays at the Spring 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on February 18

Not Today, written and directed by Aditya Kripalani, follows the emotional story of a girl’s first day working as a suicide prevention counsellor trying to keep a man from jumping off a building. In English and Hindi, with subtitles, the two main characters are compelling to watch as they converse only over the phone. Aliah Rupawala, played by Rucha Inamdar, and Ashwin Mathur, played by Harsh Chhaya, find they may have more in common with each other than they initially thought, and they may be able to help each other work through their own feelings. Always unsure if anyone is going to pick up the phone call, this film grips an audience with suspense and our connection with the characters.
MOVIES
Daily Reflector

‘Freedom of NC' has one-night showing at Turnage Theatre

A locally produced film is finally getting its premiere in the community where parts of it were shot. “Freedom of NC,” written, directed and produced by Greenville resident James Jones is being shown at 7 p.m. in the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.artsofthepamlico.org or at the box office, said Jeffery Phipps, interim executive director of Arts of the Pamlico at the theatre.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twelfth Night#Poetry#Performing#Musical Theater#Theatre Department#Upper College Road#Trinity Repertory Company#English#Viola Cesario
digitalspy.com

Shakespeare & Hathaway brings in EastEnders star as Lu's sister

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators spoilers follow. Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators airs a guest appearance from former EastEnders star Tracy-Ann Oberman today (February 18). The actress has been cast in the role of Luella Shakespeare's sister Cordelia, who gets caught up in the show's latest mystery. Cordelia's appearance comes...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Listen to Cassyette’s riotous new single, ‘Mayhem’

Cassyette has shared her riotous new single, ‘Mayhem’ today (February 17) – listen to it below. The punk influenced track is said to “detail a love that has run its cause and the mayhem that ensues as a result.”. Speaking about the new track, Cassyette said:...
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Cyrano review (2022) – Peter Dinklage steals the musical spotlight

In 1897 Edmond Rostand wrote a timeless play about tortured romance and self-doubt that would capture the public’s attention for centuries. The famed script Cyrano de Bergerac has been adapted multiple times over the years across various media. However, the latest attempt to bring Rostand’s work to the silver...
MOVIES
richmondobserver

Thursday is opening night for Richmond Community Theatre's production of 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner'

ROCKINGHAM — Thursday is opening night at Richmond Community Theatre for a play that shines a spotlight on interracial relationships. “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” adapted for the stage by Todd Kreidler, is based off of the 1967 Stanly Kramer film of the same name, starring Sidney Poitier, Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NWI.com

The Jacksons throw a musical party at Hard Rock Live

It was an enthusiastic homecoming last Friday for Gary's first family of music. Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson were in the house at Hard Rock Live, just a few miles away from their boyhood home at 2300 Jackson Street. They entertained loyal fans with the biggest hits from the family's musical catalog.
GARY, IN
UPI News

'Kimberly Akimbo' musical coming to Broadway in the fall

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Kimberly Akimbo is headed to Broadway. Producers announced Friday that the musical comedy will move to Broadway in the fall. Kimberly Akimbo will begin previews Oct. 12 and officially open Nov. 10 at an unspecified Shubert theater. The musical is based on the play by David...
PERFORMING ARTS
The Guardian

A tale of two buildings: Brixton House theatre and the Hondo Tower

“People ask what it is,” says Gbolahan Obisesan, artistic director of Brixton House theatre, “and then they’re pleased that it’s not an office block.” A passerby does just that, as I stand outside the building’s dark metallic exterior. Such reactions are symptomatic of the current politics of development in Brixton, where some residents see new buildings as the means by which new money pushes out uses essential to established communities. The theatre, though, offers a way round such issues – it proposes a way of investing in the area that, in theory, could benefit everyone.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy