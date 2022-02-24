URI Theatre throws a party with Shakespeare’s riotous ‘Twelfth Night’

Not Today, written and directed by Aditya Kripalani, follows the emotional story of a girl’s first day working as a suicide prevention counsellor trying to keep a man from jumping off a building. In English and Hindi, with subtitles, the two main characters are compelling to watch as they converse only over the phone. Aliah Rupawala, played by Rucha Inamdar, and Ashwin Mathur, played by Harsh Chhaya, find they may have more in common with each other than they initially thought, and they may be able to help each other work through their own feelings. Always unsure if anyone is going to pick up the phone call, this film grips an audience with suspense and our connection with the characters.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO