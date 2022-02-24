ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost Not Theo! Maralee Nichols Reveals Name She Almost Chose for Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago
Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson Courtesy of Maralee Nichols/Instagram; Shutterstock

Second place. After sharing her and Tristan Thompon’s son Theo’s name, Maralee Nichols revealed which moniker she came close to picking.

“I almost named my son Teddy after my father who passed away four years ago,” the model, 31, captioned Wednesday, February 23, Instagram photos with her 2-month-old. “One of the reasons I chose Theo is because Teddy and Theo are both short for Theodore and it reminded me of my father.”

The Texas native matched her infant in white outfits in the social media upload. In a separate post, the former fitness trainer penned a touching tribute to her and the 30-year-old athlete’s little one.

“Theo, my little angel baby,” the new mom wrote. “I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.’ I had never been pregnant before and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat, I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

Maralee Nichols Courtesy of Maralee Nichols

Nichols gave birth in December 2021, the same month news broke that she sued Thompson for paternity in June 2021. The NBA player confirmed the following month that he is Theo’s father.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Nichols, however, told Us Weekly in a statement earlier this month that the power forward has done “nothing” to support the mother-son pair, nor has he met Theo.

Their newborn is “sweet,” the California resident gushed exclusively to Us at the time. “I love caring for my son daily and tending to his needs,” Nichols said, noting that “it is so rewarding” despite the “difficulties” she faces. “I never knew I could love someone so much. He brings such joy into my life and is my greatest blessing.”

Nichols called herself “the sole caretaker” for Theo, telling Us, “I will do everything in my power to make sure he is provided for. I will be the best mommy I can be. I love playing with him and making him laugh. He has the cutest smile and is always so happy. I also love reading to him and rocking him to sleep. He is so cuddly.”

Thompson, who is also the father of son Prince, 5, and daughter True, 3, has yet to publicly react to her most recent claims.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

