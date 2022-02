Pandemics, as the historian Yuval Noah Harari observed at the beginning of the current one, tend to accelerate history. If you doubt that then think back to, say, January 2020. If you told people then that by April that year major corporations would be insisting that most of their staff worked from home, they would have given you funny looks and checked for the nearest exit. Nobody then had heard of Zoom and something called “video conferencing” was considered either a geeky affectation or the last resort of organisations that could not afford air fares for senior executives to go to Rotterdam or Las Vegas for a one-hour meeting.

