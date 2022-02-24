FOR YOUR INFORMATION

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTEXAS COUNTY JUDGE Depending on the size of the county, the county judge has a...

WausauPilot

Your Words: Wausau Council, staff has a moral obligation to keep the community informed and safe

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
YourErie

Mayor Schember receives bomb threat letter

On Friday Feb. 25, Erie Mayor Joe Schember discovered an interesting note that was left at his residence. According to Erie Police, the note was discovered around 8:15 a.m. and stated that two bombs were placed inside the Erie County Courthouse. Police and bomb squad conducted a full search of the courthouse and did not […]
ERIE, PA
Kankakee Daily Journal

Positive movement seen in county hiring but some jobs remain unfilled for months

Similar to other agencies and businesses in the Kankakee area, Kankakee County continues to have several job openings among its various departments that it’s struggling to fill. Anita Speckman, county administrator, reported at Tuesday’s County Board Executive Committee meeting that there are currently 11 job openings. “It’s the...
KANKAKEE, IL
WJHL

On the anniversary of the death of Sullivan County Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Steve Hinkle, officers are remembering his legacy.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

