ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Leclerc leads test session as F1 drivers weigh in on Russia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oto7p_0eNpmURz00
1 of 12

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had the fastest time in Formula One preseason testing on Thursday as drivers and teams weighed in on the Russian attack on Ukraine and the possible repercussions for the sport.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September, while world champion Max Verstappen stopped just short of saying he would pull out. F1 said it was “closely watching” the developments, and team officials were expected to meet to discuss the matter.

On the track, Leclerc showed Ferrari’s strength by finishing with the fastest lap of the day with a time of 1 minute, 19.689 seconds at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. Pierre Gasly was second with AlphaTauri, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo with McLaren, another team showing its strength early on.

Ricciardo had the fastest time in the morning session and teammate Lando Norris had led the first of the three days of testing in Barcelona on Wednesday. Norris remains the fastest overall with a time of 1:19.568.

George Russell was fourth fastest with Mercedes on Thursday, while teammate Lewis Hamilton was the slowest among the 16 drivers who made it to the track after running a limited number of laps in the morning.

Hamilton’s run was shorter in part because of a red flag caused by the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who had his day significantly affected by a gearbox problem and was seventh-fastest overall. His teammate Verstappen had no reliability problems on Wednesday and finished with the most laps among all drivers.

The session also was red-flagged because of a fuel pump problem on the Haas of Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver currently on the F1 grid.

Vettel, sixth-fastest with Aston Martin, said he was “shocked” by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and said the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which he leads, will eventually talk about the matter.

“We will see going forward but I think my decision (to miss the Russian GP) is already made,” the 34-year-old German said.

Verstappen said “when a country is at war it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure. But it’s not only what I think, it’s the whole paddock (that is) going to decide what we are going to do next.”

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso said “we can make our own decisions for sure but eventually I think Formula One will do the best (thing).”

F1 team principals planned to meet Thursday night to discuss the situation.

F1 said in a statement it was “closely watching the very fluid developments” but made no further comment on whether the race in Sochi in September would be canceled.

Rookie Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese driver in F1, made his testing debut with Alfa Romeo in the afternoon session and was able to run without major problems, finishing 10th fastest. The team had struggled early and teammate Valtteri Bottas couldn’t manage many laps in the morning on Thursday.

Haas also struggled with reliability issues on Wednesday but improved on the second day with Mick Schumacher at the wheel.

F1 has a new generation of cars after major regulations changes to try to improve racing and make the series more competitive. New aerodynamic and tire requirements are in place to hopefully allow drivers to race closer together and create more overtaking.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Banning Russia from sport is ‘unfair’, former F1 driver claims

Former Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat has claimed it is “unfair” to ban Russian athletes and teams from international sport as Nikita Mazepin’s future at Haas remains in the balance. Mazepin is the only Russian driver on the F1 grid for the 2022 season and his participation in the upcoming campaign is set to be discussed at an extraordinary meeting held by the sport’s governing body on Tuesday. The meeting follows a significant announcement from the International Olympic Committee, who on Monday recommended international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events amid Russia’s...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Ukrainian Tennis Federation demands the expulsion of Daniil Medvedev

A few days ago, the Ukrainian Tennis Federation sent a request to the ITF (International Tennis Federation) to ban Russia and Belarus from the organization, which of course means competitors from the two countries. Reuters transmitted the complete message of the Ukrainian Tennis Federation. It said: "Civilians are dying, including...
TENNIS
bjpenndotcom

Martyn Ford sends The Iranian Hulk flying with a push following intense face-off (Video)

Martyn Ford and Sajjad Gharibi, better known as The Iranian Hulk, finally met in an intense Dubai face-off recently. The era of celebrity boxing is still ongoing with a parade of familiar faces, as well as larger than life figures, all continuing to take part in these fascinating contests. Some of them wind up making a mockery of the sport in the eyes of many, whereas others are viewed as “better than expected” success stories, more often than not because of fan interest as well as the fighters involved actually taking their training seriously.
COMBAT SPORTS
Deadline

Russia And Belarus Figure Skaters Banned Over Ukraine Invasion, Keeping Olympic Trio Out Of World Championships

Click here to read the full article. The international union that governs skating said Tuesday that it was following the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee in banning athletes from Russia and Belarus from its competitions across the sports of figure skating and speed skating. It becomes the latest organization in the sports world to take action since Russia began its military invasion of Ukraine. The IOC on Monday took the unprecedented step of calling on sporting organizations around the world to ban the two nations from competing, urging global sports federations to “protect the integrity of competitions for the safety...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

779K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy