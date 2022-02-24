ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Physical Therapy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 73 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $129.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.8 million, or $2.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $495 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USPH

