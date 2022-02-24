ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Addeybb all set to return to action in the summer

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzB2o_0eNpmRno00

William Haggas has issued a clean bill of health to Addeybb following a serious health scare at the end of last year.

Now an eight-year-old, the globetrotting gelding is on course to return to action in the summer.

Having enjoyed great success in Australia for the past coupe of years, a blood clot on his hock, which then became infected, prevented the son of Pivotal from returning this time around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gklae_0eNpmRno00
Tom Marquand celebrates Champion Stakes glory with Addeybb (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

Haggas was fearful for his future at one stage but thankfully Addeybb, a four-time Group One winner, including the 2020 Champion Stakes at Ascot, has made a full recovery.

“He’s marvellous, he’s in good shape,” said Haggas.

“We had a real scare, we thought we were going to lose him in November but he’s fine now.

“Hopefully we’ll have him ready to return in the summer.”

