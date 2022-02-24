Shell Midstream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $104 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $141 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $556 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $556 million.

