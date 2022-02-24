League Two quartet charged by FA for failing to control their players

League Two quartet Oldham, Bradford, Newport and Mansfield have been charged by the FA for a failure to control their players during their games on February 19.

Oldham and Bradford have both been charged for a fracas in the 70th minute of their game at Boundary Park, while Newport and Mansfield were also charged for a brawl in the 72nd minute of their Rodney Parade fixture.

A statement from an FA spokesperson read: “Oldham Athletic FC and Bradford City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday [19/02/2022].

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 70th minute of the fixture.

“Both clubs have until Monday [28/02/22] to provide their respective responses.

“Newport County AFC and Mansfield Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL League Two game on Saturday [19/02/22].

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in the 72nd minute.

“Newport County AFC and Mansfield Town FC have until Monday [28/02/22] to provide their respective responses.”

Crawley manager John Yems has also been charged by the FA for comments made following his side’s game against Hartlepool earlier in the month.

The FA spokesperson added: “Crawley Town FC’s John Yems has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 in relation to media comments that followed their EFL League Two game against Hartlepool United FC on Saturday 12 February 2022.

“It is alleged that comments made during interviews for Crawley Town FC’s channels and a local newspaper constitute improper conduct as they are personally offensive and/or attack the integrity of the match official and/or bring the game into disrepute.

“John Yems has until Friday 25 February 2022 to provide a response.”

