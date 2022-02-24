ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

How To Prevent A Dead Battery Due To The Wyoming Cold

By Drew Kirby
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You never realize how much we take the simple things, like your car starting, for granted until the day you get in your car, turn the key (or push the button) and nothing happens. Your battery is dead. Now what are you going to do?. Obviously a dead battery...

k2radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

SPECIAL WINTER WEATHER ADVISSORY For Wyoming

Regional weatherman Don Day of Day Weather recorded a special video/podcast on Sunday, just to warn us about what is coming. You can watch that special podcast at the bottom of this article. The forecast has changed a bit over the past 24 hours. Cold subzero temperatures are already putting...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Man Dead In Head-On Collision

A Wyoming man is dead following a crash near Gillette on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Steven Stice died in the crash on state highway 51. The patrol says a Volvo passenger car was southbound before entering the west barrow ditch to pass two vehicles. The Volvo attempted to reenter the southbound lane but continued in the northbound lane directly into the path of a Ford pick-up truck.
GILLETTE, WY
CAR AND DRIVER

Car and Truck Batteries for Cold-Weather Cranking Power

Starting your car in the dead of winter presents myriad issues, but none is worse than trudging outside and turning the key only to find your battery doesn't have enough juice to kick the engine over. If this tends to happen to you, check out this list of some high-output car and truck batteries.The key to flawless cold-weather starts is to have a battery rated at least 600 CCA (cold cranking amps). Most standard car batteries are rated in the range of 300 to 500 CCA. They're fine for regular cars in most types of weather, including bitter cold. But repetitive starts in frigid temps will wear your battery out faster than more comfortable conditions. When this happens, it might be a good idea to consider a cold-weather battery, which is rated at a higher cold cranking amperage output. If you live in a brutally cold environment, these might be a good investment. Here are some of our favorites.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checklist#Emergency Brake#Car Maintenance#What You Need#Run
Motorious

C8 Corvette Ripped In Half And Then Caught On Fire

The police haven’t released the details, but you can pretty much guess what happened. The Corvette C8 was designed to drive to the extreme, in the right conditions and with the right driver. When the wrong driver on the wrong road tries to flex with one, it will always end the same, on a long enough timeline. Such was the case for this rare Slime Green C8 Corvette, which was only very recently purchased.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Solar-powered car that can ‘drive for months without charging’ to hit roads this summer

A solar-powered car has travelled hundreds of kilometres on a single charge, marking a major milestone towards bringing the “world’s most efficient and sustainable” vehicle to the market.The Lightyear One drove 400km (248 miles) at 130kph before needing to recharge during tests in the Italian town of Aprilia last month. Previous tests carried out at a lower speed saw the electric car travel more than 700km.Lightyear claims its car will allow customers to “drive for months without charging”, and hopes to deliver the first vehicles to customers by mid 2022.Reservations for the Lightyear One can already be made through the...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla co-founder seeks to solve California's battery waste problem

Electric vehicles may be cleaner than gasoline or diesel fuel cars and trucks. That doesn't mean they're clean. Their batteries depend on toxic metals whose mining and improper disposal cause environmental degradation, not to mention child-labor abuses in source countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo. For the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Burning EV Batteries Are Making It Harder To Extinguish Fires Aboard The Felicity Ace Car Carrier

Specialized firefighting equipment is on its way to the Azores Islands while the abandoned ship continues to drift and burn in the Atlantic. Today marks the fifth day that the Felicity Ace, a 650-foot car carrier ship with more than 4000 Volkswagen Group vehicles on board, continues to burn in the Atlantic Ocean near Portugal's Azores Islands. Fire broke out in one of the ship's cargo holds on Wednesday morning, spreading and becoming uncontainable to the extent that the Portuguese Air Force and a passing oil tanker had to step in to evacuate the 22-person crew. Now the ship lies adrift and smoldering off the Azores Islands, with burning electric vehicle batteries causing further headaches for firefighters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Family Handyman

How to Prevent Bird Strikes on Windows

Unfortunately, birds sometimes fly into our windows. That’s why “bird strike window” is a common Internet search. And it can be much worse during spring and fall migration. It’s never fun to see our feathered friends suffering after these window strikes. Luckily, there are some things that...
ANIMALS
K2 Radio

BNSF Sued Over 2021 Fatal Wind River Canyon Crash

The daughter of a Wyoming man who was killed in a crash with a Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railway vehicle last year has sued the company in federal court for an unspecified amount. According to a complaint filed this week, Kellie Martin is suing for the wrongful death of her...
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska would build canal 15 miles inside of Colorado

NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska Public Power District official outlined the importance of keeping water flowing from Colorado into the South Platte River completing the 1894 Perkins County Canal at a town hall meeting hosted by Gov. Pete Ricketts in Nebraska City Friday. John McClure said South Platte River...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy