How To Prevent A Dead Battery Due To The Wyoming Cold

Starting your car in the dead of winter presents myriad issues, but none is worse than trudging outside and turning the key only to find your battery doesn't have enough juice to kick the engine over. If this tends to happen to you, check out this list of some high-output car and truck batteries.The key to flawless cold-weather starts is to have a battery rated at least 600 CCA (cold cranking amps). Most standard car batteries are rated in the range of 300 to 500 CCA. They're fine for regular cars in most types of weather, including bitter cold. But repetitive starts in frigid temps will wear your battery out faster than more comfortable conditions. When this happens, it might be a good idea to consider a cold-weather battery, which is rated at a higher cold cranking amperage output. If you live in a brutally cold environment, these might be a good investment. Here are some of our favorites.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO