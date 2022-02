LONDON (AP) - Formula One says it won’t hold a race in Russia this year following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Grand Prix had been scheduled for Sochi on Sept. 25. F1, governing body FIA and the teams agreed not to race there. F1 says in a statement “it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.” skip the event. Drivers are widely welcoming the decision. Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris said they would not have raced in Russia even if F1 had decided to go there.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO