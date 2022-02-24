Ben Brereton Diaz still out for Blackburn as they look to solve scoring problem

Goal-shy Blackburn will again be without leading marksman Ben Brereton Diaz for the visit of Sky Bet Championship promotion rivals QPR.

The Chile international has damaged ankle ligaments which will keep him sidelined until March at the earliest and is ill-timed for Rovers, who are without a goal in their last five games.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik (hamstring) could be back for the clash with R’s and Bradley Dack (knee) is close to a first-team return following a number of Under-23 run-outs.

Daniel Ayala (calf), Tayo Edun (ankle), Dilan Markanday (hamstring) and Ian Poveda (ankle) remain on the sidelines for Blackburn, who are fifth in the table.

QPR will be forced to make a change at Ewood Park after defender Dion Sanderson was sent off in the midweek win over Blackpool.

The Wolves loanee will now serve a three-match suspension and boss Mark Warburton has a decision to make over who replaces the centre-back.

Luke Amos will hope to earn the nod in midfield after his dramatic winner on Wednesday and others could be back in contention.

Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace will need to be assessed again as they nurse groin injuries, while Sam McCallum could return from his hamstring issue for the third-placed Hoops.

