PAVmed picks internal candidate for COO role

At the executive level in a company, the chief operating officer is probably the least understood and least defined role. Others, such as CMO, CFO and CTO, have clear functions — with numerous publications, playbooks and courses devoted to them and detailing how they can succeed. There is also a much clearer career path for these positions: If you want to be a CMO, you work in marketing, and if you want to be a CFO have probably had training in finance, worked in investing or accounting and/or started moving up the ladder in the finance department.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO