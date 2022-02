MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back home on Saturday when it hosts the No. 20 Texas Longhorns at a sold-out WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers hope to get over their slump with one of the teams’ most stinging losses of the season, giving up a late lead to Iowa State in Ames. Although WVU’s postseason prospects look grim at the moment, head coach Bob Huggins made it clear when he spoke to the media on Friday that he isn’t giving up on this season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO