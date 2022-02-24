Man shot during attempted robbery at Manchester gas station

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot following an attempted robbery incident at a gas station in Manchester early Thursday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., Manchester Police responded to a reported shooting at 427 Hartford Rd. and located a 54-year-old man on the ground in a Mobile gas station parking lot. The man, from Manchester, sustained a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police said officers provided medical aid and the victim was transported to Hartford Hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

The victim told police that while fueling his car, a dark-colored sedan pulled into the parking lot and a suspect emerged from the car with a firearm, demanding money. When the victim attempted to run away, the suspect shot him and fled in the sedan in an unknown direction, police said.

The incident is under investigation. Police encourage anyone with information to contact the MPD at (860) 645-5500 or the lead investigator Detective Anthony DeJulius at (860) 645-5545.

