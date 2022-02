NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Not all of them have come easy for Norfolk State this season and Saturday night saw another one of the Spartans' contests go down to the wire. NSU jumped out to a 34-18 halftime lead, but saw that lead trimmed to just one as the Spartans held off a pesky South Carolina State squad for the 63-59 win. The victory gives the green and gold at least a share of the MEAC regular season title.

