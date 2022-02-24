ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

UNWTO joins WHO to call for end to travel bans

breakingtravelnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have called for the lifting of travel bans as they do not provide added value and continue to contribute to economic and social stress. The two UN agencies agreed to collaborate on a global trust architecture...

www.breakingtravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

WHO chief says discussed collaboration on Covid origins with Chinese premier

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has previously pressed China to be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the virus. The WHO last year established the Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) and called on China to supply raw data to help any new investigation. China declined, citing patient privacy rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Top tories call for 'burdensome' travel checks to be ditched

Senior Conservative backbenchers have called for the end of “cumbersome, intrusive and redundant” passenger locator forms (PLFs) for air travel in wake of all other Covid restrictions being lifted. They are demanding that the forms - introduced before all the restrictions on travel were ditched - should be...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zurab Pololikashvili
AOL Corp

Dutch TV reporter who was dragged away during live Olympic segment: 'We followed their orders'

ZHANGJIAKOU — Two words no journalist wants to hear in connection with their name are “dragged away,” and yet that’s exactly what happened to Dutch broadcaster Sjoerd den Daas. Chinese authorities hauled Den Daas, who was in the middle of a live broadcast at the Opening Ceremony for Dutch station NOS, away from the camera and shut down filming operations on live TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Wto#Economy#Unwto#Ihr Rrb
Wired

China Is About to Regulate AI—and the World Is Watching

Wen Li, a Shanghai marketer in the hospitality industry, first suspected that an algorithm was messing with her when she and a friend used the same ride-hailing app one evening. Wen’s friend, who less frequently ordered rides in luxury cars, saw a lower price for the same ride. Wen blamed...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NBC Chicago

US, Japan, South Korea Meet in Hawaii to Discuss North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Saturday in Hawaii to discuss the threat posed by nuclear-armed North Korea after Pyongyang began the year with a series of missile tests. Blinken said at a news conference after the meeting that North Korea was “in...
HAWAII STATE
Fortune

Hong Kong insists on isolating every COVID patient. A massive outbreak means the crowded city is running out of space

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since early 2020, Hong Kong has suppressed COVID waves through a test, trace, and isolate strategy. Officials hospitalized all COVID infections, including asymptomatic cases, and sent close contacts of the cases to government-run quarantine camps.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Taiwan warns Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone

TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, on the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine, a crisis being watched closely in Taipei. Taiwan, which China claims as its own...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boston Globe

How China under Xi Jinping is turning away from the world

The miracle of modern China was built on global connections, a belief that sending young people, companies, and future leaders to soak up the outside world was the route from impoverishment to power. Now, emboldened by its transformation, the country is shunning the influences and ideas that nourished its rise.
CHINA
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

Companies are eyeing Hong Kong’s exits. Singapore is the obvious alternative, but moving there isn’t as easy as it seems

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. VF Corporation went first. In January 2021, the parent of fashion brands The North Face, Timberland, and Vans said it was moving its regional operations out of Hong Kong. In recent weeks the pace of such announcements has picked up with more international companies in Hong Kong venting their displeasure with the territory's draconian COVID policies and signaling their intention to move employees elsewhere. Pernod Ricard, a French drinks giant, has announced a review of its position in Hong Kong, as have Bank of America and the hotel group Mandarin Oriental. JPMorgan has shifted several managing directors out of Hong Kong of late. With staff unable to travel because of lengthy quarantines and flight bans, the firms' message to Hong Kong is clear: if you don't open up, we're out.
MARKETS
BBC

US accuses China of 'serious harm' to workers through trade

The US has accused China of causing "serious harm" to workers and firms around the world with its trade policies. The US Trade Representative accused Beijing of repeatedly failing to live up to trade commitments. It published its annual review of China's compliance with the deal that gave it membership...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy