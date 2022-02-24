UNWTO joins WHO to call for end to travel bans

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. VF Corporation went first. In January 2021, the parent of fashion brands The North Face, Timberland, and Vans said it was moving its regional operations out of Hong Kong. In recent weeks the pace of such announcements has picked up with more international companies in Hong Kong venting their displeasure with the territory's draconian COVID policies and signaling their intention to move employees elsewhere. Pernod Ricard, a French drinks giant, has announced a review of its position in Hong Kong, as have Bank of America and the hotel group Mandarin Oriental. JPMorgan has shifted several managing directors out of Hong Kong of late. With staff unable to travel because of lengthy quarantines and flight bans, the firms' message to Hong Kong is clear: if you don't open up, we're out.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO