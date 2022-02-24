ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II cancels more virtual engagements, palace releases statement

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II has postponed more events as she continues to recover from COVID-19.

The queen tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday and has been on light duty since then, canceling several virtual audiences this week.

She has, however, continued some of her royal duties.

Elizabeth spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The Associated Press called the phone call “an encouraging sign of her recovery.”

A palace spokesperson gave a brief update on the monarch’s condition as she experiences mild, cold-like symptoms, saying “Her Majesty is continuing with light duties.”

The BBC speculated that light duties entail reading documents sent from different government ministers and approving or signing them as needed.

The spokesperson said she had no other engagements scheduled this week.

The canceled virtual audiences will be rescheduled, BBC News reported.

She also has a variety of appearances scheduled next week, including hosting a reception for diplomats and attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14 and a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on March 29. The prince died last April at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, is fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot, the AP reported.

Several people at Windsor Castle have tested positive for the virus over recent weeks, BBC News reported.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also tested positive days before the queen.

