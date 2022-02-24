Videos of teen lead to Huntingdon County arrest
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing charges after admitting to taking partially nude videos of a teen late last year, according to state police.
Christopher Hughes Jr., 20, of Mapleton Depot, is facing child pornography, invasion of privacy and Phot/film/depict on computer sex act charges in the crime.
State police out of Huntingdon said Hughes was caught with partially nude videos of a teen and when questioned, he admitted to taking the video of the teen from under a bathroom door in October 2021.
Hughes reportedly told police he was aware the teen was only 14 and that he was attracted to them.
He faced a preliminary hearing Feb. 23 and was released on $100,000 bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 14, according to court papers.
