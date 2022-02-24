ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

Videos of teen lead to Huntingdon County arrest

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNZ8L_0eNphx1z00

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing charges after admitting to taking partially nude videos of a teen late last year, according to state police.

Christopher Hughes Jr., 20, of Mapleton Depot, is facing child pornography, invasion of privacy and Phot/film/depict on computer sex act charges in the crime.

Principal charged in DUI crash that injured two, on leave

State police out of Huntingdon said Hughes was caught with partially nude videos of a teen and when questioned, he admitted to taking the video of the teen from under a bathroom door in October 2021.

Hughes reportedly told police he was aware the teen was only 14 and that he was attracted to them.

He faced a preliminary hearing Feb. 23 and was released on $100,000 bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 14, according to court papers.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

State police search for stolen car out of Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Huntingdon County. According to a press release, the suspect stole a bronze 2014 Kia Forte sometime from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday Feb. 24. The vehicle was stolen from a driveway located off of Germany Valley […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona truck thief forced to call 911 on himself

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is facing charges after he allegedly was forced to call 911 on himself when he tried to steal a truck from a car wash the night of Feb. 18. Altoona police said that Jason Almeida, 25, tried to steal a Nissan Hardbody pickup truck at TNL Car Wash located […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

2 charged after child takes drugs into prison

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate and his girlfriend are facing charges after police said they tried to use the inmate’s daughter to bring drugs into Blair County Prison. Jason Neil, an inmate at the prison, had allegedly conspired with Michele Loyd to get drugs into the prison by way of visitation with his daughter. […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Huntingdon County, PA
Huntingdon County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mapleton, PA
WTAJ

40 years possible in Philipsburg woman’s drug plea

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg woman decided to plead guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws and could see up to 40 years in prison. Miranda Williams, 28, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. Williams’ plea was in connection with a conspiracy […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Crime#Police#Nexstar#Phot Film#State#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Plane crash near school in Bucks County kills two on board

A small plane crashed in a residential street near a middle school Thursday in Hilltop Township, north of Philadelphia, killing two people on board, news outlets reported. The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a Beech 35-C33 and said in a tweet that the crash was being investigated. News outlets said the crash happened about […]
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

3 cemeteries vandalized, swastikas painted on headstones

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after three nearby Roman Catholic cemeteries were vandalized and swastikas were spray-painted on several headstones. Officers were called to St. Benedict Cemetery in Plymouth Township early Thursday. They also found more swastikas on headstones at Old St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken and at St. Matthew Cemetery […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tips to avoid falling victim to tax-related fraud in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With tax filing season underway, officials are urging Pennsylvanians to file their tax returns soon to avoid falling victim to tax-related fraud. The deadline to submit 2021 personal income tax returns is Monday, April 18. By filing early and following a few tips from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, it helps […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Burns hosting concealed carry seminar

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is hosting a concealed carry seminary at 6 p.m. on March 8 at Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Co. Anyone who would like to attend must register by calling (814)-736-7339 by March 4. Representatives from law enforcement will talk about rules and regulations for firearm transport […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Unwanted tracking by AirTags reported in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nationwide concerns over Apple AirTag misuse have reached Centre County Police Departments. The Apple AirTag is a $29, quarter-sized, lightweight, Bluetooth device that connects to your phone. As advertised, they’re meant to help you locate personal items. “Like every good piece of technology, it is open to abuse,” said Ferguson […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Family spreads kindness in honor of son

MEYERSDALE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pictures of Brenda Thomas’s son, Trevor, cover the refrigerator at her home in Meyersdale, Somerset County. “That’s what it is all about, the memories,” Brenda said while looking at the fridge. Each picture shares a memory and is unique, just like Trevor. A boy who was determined, kind-hearted and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Recreational grant offered to Altoona organizations

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona organizations are now able to apply for a recreation grant as long as certain requirements are met. A total of $10,899.11 will be rewarded from The Goodman Trust Recreation Grant. In order to be eligible, the organization must be in Altoona and have plans to use the funds to develop, operate […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Benninghoff denied keeping of existing PA district map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court on Friday rejected a bid by a top state Republican lawmaker to use the existing boundaries of legislative districts in this year’s election, instead of new boundaries redrawn as part of a once-a-decade adjustment for demographic shifts. The state Supreme Court denied the request by House Majority Leader […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

1,816 new COVID cases reported, 76.4% of residents vaccinated Feb. 24

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 18.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 76.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 1,816 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday bringing the state total to 2,751,352 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy