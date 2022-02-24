A sweet but nervous puppy looking for a loving home

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “This evening as I was leaving Best Buy, I noticed this man going through the garbage can outside of the store. As I walked to my car, I watched him as he reached in the garbage can, pulled out fast food bags, and inspected all that was in them. He did this for several minutes. He would find a few fries in one bag and a bite or two of a hamburger in another bag. You could see the hamburger wrapper by his knee where he was placing the food items he’d found.

DALLAS, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO