ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

A sweet but nervous puppy looking for a loving home

WDIO-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoda is a six-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call his...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Sherman is a 1-year-old Maine Coon looking for a new home

We Are Animal Guardians (WAG) is an all-volunteer rescue. The organization wants you to meet Sherman. Sherman is a handsome 1-year-old Maine Coon cat. He was surrendered because he was brought into a house as a kitten with older cats and they did not want him there. He is a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
103.3 WKFR

Blue-Eyed Lexis, 8 Weeks Old, is a Perfect Fit for Any Family

Have you ever made eye contact with an animal and instantly fallen in love? If your answer is no...that's about to change. Meet Lexis. Lexis is an 8-week-old puppy currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. She was brought to them from another shelter so, unfortunately, not much is known about her background. But, as you can see, she has the most piercing, beautiful blue eyes:
KALAMAZOO, MI
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman regrets leaving cat home alone after seeing him do this on camera

Shanghai resident, Yi, had left her home for a few days to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family. But unfortunately, she had to leave her precious cat, Lil O, behind. Thanks to technology, she was able to keep a close eye on the feline through her pet camera.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

This pregnant dog was unable to give birth, then the vet revealed why

Chris and Mariesa have always loved dogs and already have eight at home. However, the couple believed there is still room for another animal in their home, so they decided to adopt a dog from the animal shelter so that they could have a better life with them. Which dog...
PETS
InspireMore

‘I noticed him going through garbage. ‘Can I buy you something to eat?’ I got out of my car, my heart hurting.’: Man shares act of kindness for man with cancer

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “This evening as I was leaving Best Buy, I noticed this man going through the garbage can outside of the store. As I walked to my car, I watched him as he reached in the garbage can, pulled out fast food bags, and inspected all that was in them. He did this for several minutes. He would find a few fries in one bag and a bite or two of a hamburger in another bag. You could see the hamburger wrapper by his knee where he was placing the food items he’d found.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Rescue dog who was left in agony for 10 days after suffering second-degree burns because his owner couldn't afford the vet bill is enjoying a life of luxury after being adopted by a new family

A dog who suffered horrific second-degree burns after being scalded with hot water spent more than a week without treatment before being rescued. Samson, a four-year-old mastiff cross, was injured by hot water a few days before Christmas 2019, while in the care of his previous owner. The owner said...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
Fox 19

Dogs, puppies in need of home after surviving deadly fire

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother dog and her puppies need a home after they managed to survive a deadly fire in January. The fire happened around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21 on Gardner Road. Killed in the fire were 4-year-old Annabella Royster, 49-year-old Phillip Royster and 33-year-old Ashley...
BROWN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy