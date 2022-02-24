A sweet but nervous puppy looking for a loving home

We Are Animal Guardians (WAG) is an all-volunteer rescue. The organization wants you to meet Sherman. Sherman is a handsome 1-year-old Maine Coon cat. He was surrendered because he was brought into a house as a kitten with older cats and they did not want him there. He is a...
They are so playful and adorable, it is hard to imagine that anyone would ever want to give up a single labrador pup. But a rescue charity has found itself with an influx of 57 of them all at once after they were suddenly all made homeless in bizarre circumstances.
Luke the dog is still looking for love after getting stood up at his Valentine's Day party. According to a release from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the animal rescue center's shelter at Brands Hatch in Kent, England, is caring for a dog who has been unlucky in love. Luke...
CLEVELAND (WJW) — City Dogs Cleveland says there’s been a steady flow of dogs arriving at the kennel faster than they are leaving. In a Facebook post, the kennel on Cleveland’s west side says they had over 15 dogs come in as strays overnight and needed to house them in temporary cages. On top of […]
Have you ever made eye contact with an animal and instantly fallen in love? If your answer is no...that's about to change. Meet Lexis. Lexis is an 8-week-old puppy currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. She was brought to them from another shelter so, unfortunately, not much is known about her background. But, as you can see, she has the most piercing, beautiful blue eyes:
Shanghai resident, Yi, had left her home for a few days to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family. But unfortunately, she had to leave her precious cat, Lil O, behind. Thanks to technology, she was able to keep a close eye on the feline through her pet camera.
Chris and Mariesa have always loved dogs and already have eight at home. However, the couple believed there is still room for another animal in their home, so they decided to adopt a dog from the animal shelter so that they could have a better life with them. Which dog...
A dog who suffered horrific second-degree burns after being scalded with hot water spent more than a week without treatment before being rescued. Samson, a four-year-old mastiff cross, was injured by hot water a few days before Christmas 2019, while in the care of his previous owner. The owner said...
A bride had the ‘slowest walk down the aisle in history’ as she made her pet tortoise the ring bearer at her wedding. Vets Ericka and Jay Johnson first met while doing a wild tortoise survey 20 years ago, so felt it was only right for their beloved Sulcata tortoise, Tom Shelleck, to be part of their wedding celebrations.
This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
How Mimi the chihuahua is alive, her owner isn’t certain. The 12-pound dog was taken from the backyard of her Cibolo, Texas, home by a coyote, Zoey Ward told McClatchy News, but later returned on its own four legs, bloodied but alive. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother dog and her puppies need a home after they managed to survive a deadly fire in January. The fire happened around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21 on Gardner Road. Killed in the fire were 4-year-old Annabella Royster, 49-year-old Phillip Royster and 33-year-old Ashley...
