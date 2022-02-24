Get to Know These Catcher Prospects in 2022

The Minor League Baseball season won’t start for more than a month, but Twins pitching prospect Matt Canterino is well on his way to being ready for it. For one, he’s already procured a five-pound bag of PEZ, which he estimates will last him around 100 or so games, to fill his Woody and Buzz Lightyear dispensers. As is now his tradition, he’ll eat three packs a game while watching from the dugout — one pack for every three innings, flavors ranging from lemon, his favorite, to raspberry, his least favorite.
