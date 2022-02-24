Get to Know These Catcher Prospects in 2022

As we wait around in hopes of a deal coming together between the owners and players for a new collective bargaining agreement -- since the owners won't lift the lockout, as they could -- we can still look ahead for the completion of the offseason flurry of transactions. There was a bevy of moves just before the old CBA expired, but the offseason player movement to this point has only been partial and it'll likely be furious once the lockout ceases to exist.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO