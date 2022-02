Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. Missouri baseball was definitely lucky as it beat Louisiana-Monroe 4-3, taking the lead on two throwing errors. The Tigers were caught in a pitching duel for the first time this season as they were shut down by Warhawks starter Cam Barlow for 4⅔ innings, being limited to one run. Luckily for Missouri, Spencer Miles was ready.

1 DAY AGO