MLB

Catchers for Rebuilding Dynasty Managers to Target in 2022

By Adam Lawler
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOptions ranging from cromulent to gritty, plus...

Sacramento Bee

Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Unintentionally Throws Shade at Fans

View the original article to see embedded media. There's been plenty of talk about championship parades in Los Angeles this week. After the Rams won the Super Bowl this past Sunday, both Dodgers third baseman and Lakers superstar LeBron James publicly pushed for including the Dodgers and Lakers in the Rams championship parade. The internet reacted, including former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees considering former All-Star catcher for last coaching vacancy

TAMPA — When it comes to Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s revolving-door coaching staff, it still feels a little like Groundhog Day. They filled their newly-created second assistant hitting coach once already by hiring Eric Chavez on Dec. 21, then it opened up again when the former Yankees third baseman was allowed to leave after 16 days to take a promotion with the Mets as No. 1 hitting coach.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Padres in the mix for Matt Olson; Cardinals linked to Colin Moran

As we wait around in hopes of a deal coming together between the owners and players for a new collective bargaining agreement -- since the owners won't lift the lockout, as they could -- we can still look ahead for the completion of the offseason flurry of transactions. There was a bevy of moves just before the old CBA expired, but the offseason player movement to this point has only been partial and it'll likely be furious once the lockout ceases to exist.
MLB
Benito Santiago
The Spun

Legendary MLB Player Threatens Commissioner Rob Manfred

A legendary Major League Baseball player is fed up with the league’s commissioner, Rob Manfred. With baseball currently in a lockout, former MLB star Goose Gossage is calling out the sport’s commissioner. Gossage, one of the best relief pitchers in MLB history, revealed that he wants to punch...
MLB
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
Chicago Sports Nation

The Exciting Future of the Cubs’ Farm System

Every MLB team has exciting prospects, but the Cubs sure have tons of potential in their farm system. Let’s explore it some. This includes all the MiLB levels from Low A (the Myrtle Beach Pelicans) to Triple-A (the Iowa Cubs). As an opening thought, the Cubs’ system is often overlooked in the amount of talent (especially unique talent) that is in it. After the 2016 prospects like Bryant and Baez, and those like Happ that came later, the Cubs’ system kind of dwindled. And it was certainly one of the top goals of Hoyer this past season to help build it back up, which I think they’ve been pretty successful in.
MLB
#Dynasty
FanSided

Cardinals in-house DH option could ax Albert Pujols reunion

Young talent waiting in the wings may prevent a hoped-for reunion between the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols. Many St. Louis Cardinals fans have pined for a reunion between the club and legend Albert Pujols. While he is a free agent, it isn’t a certainty that he will return. And that might be OK.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Advanced Stats Leaderboard: Hitters ISO (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

The fantasy baseball ranking season is in full swing. For me, that typically starts with searching advanced stats leaderboards. Advanced statistics are often more predictive than traditional box score statistics. Thus, they’re an excellent jumping-off point. This series will dive into a variety of my favorite advanced metrics. However, I must caution that no statistic in isolation is the secret sauce for unearthing a hidden gem or burgeoning stud. Instead, they are a piece of the puzzle and best viewed through that lens, using other statistics in conjunction with them to formulate a well-rounded opinion of the fantasy value of players.
MLB
FanSided

MLB insider connects the dots between Red Sox and Jose Ramirez

Could the Boston Red Sox trade for Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez? ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney expects Chaim Bloom to make a call. Ramirez is on a very affordable contract and coming off another exception season, in which he slashed 266/.355/.538 with 36 home runs, 103 RBI and 27 stolen bases, finishing sixth in AL MVP voting.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Revisiting LA Signing Kyle Schwarber Post MLB Lockout

The Dodgers lost an impactful left-handed bat when shortstop Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers this winter. Replacing a .915 OPS hitter is no small task. Rumors have swirled around the Dodgers signing first baseman Freddie Freeman this offseason. One Dodgers reporter floated a back-up plan if LA strikes out on signing Freeman.
MLB
Sacramento Bee

Three Phillies Prospects Make ESPN Top 100 List

View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released his top 100 baseball prospects list on Tuesday morning and only three Philadelphia Phillies prospects made the cut. Shortstop Bryson Stott rang in at number 66, while pitcher Mick Abel and outfielder Johan Rojas came in at 89...
MLB
Dallas Sports Nation

Rangers 5 Most Underrated Prospects

According to MLB Pipeline, the Texas Rangers had the 2nd most improved farm system in 2021. Although the addition of Jack Leiter and the progression of guys like Josh Jung and Cole Winn had a lot to do with that, the depth in the system had certainly contributed. Here are...
BASEBALL
FanSided

Kris Bryant, Michael Conforto “two realistic” bats for the New York Mets

Once the MLB lockout ends, the New York Mets (under second-year owner Steve Cohen) will one of many teams looking to add to their team before the start of the regular season. They have already added outfielders Mark Canha and Starling Marte (both from Oakland) as well as infielder Eduardo Escobar (from the Milwaukee Brewers) one of the best starting pitchers in the game in Max Scherzer (from the Los Angeles Dodgers) via free agency.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor League Free Agent Elliot Soto Signed With Twins

The Minnesota Twins signed former Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand Elliot Soto to a Minor League contract, agent Marc J. Kligman announced on Twitter. The 32-year-old shortstop only spent one season in the Dodgers organization, appearing in 54 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City and three in the Arizona Complex League while on an injury rehab assignment.
MLB

