Catchers for Rebuilding Dynasty Managers to Target in 2022

Every MLB team has exciting prospects, but the Cubs sure have tons of potential in their farm system. Let’s explore it some. This includes all the MiLB levels from Low A (the Myrtle Beach Pelicans) to Triple-A (the Iowa Cubs). As an opening thought, the Cubs’ system is often overlooked in the amount of talent (especially unique talent) that is in it. After the 2016 prospects like Bryant and Baez, and those like Happ that came later, the Cubs’ system kind of dwindled. And it was certainly one of the top goals of Hoyer this past season to help build it back up, which I think they’ve been pretty successful in.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO