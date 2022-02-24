ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IStar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Thursday reported net income of $13 million in its fourth quarter. The...

www.greenwichtime.com

MyChesCo

Vishay Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2021

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced its results for the year and fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $3,240.5 million, compared to $2,501.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $298.0 million, or $2.05 per diluted share compared to $122.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
MarketWatch

UPS workforce declined by 9,000 employees in 2021, as losses in the U.S. offset gains internationally

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, -1.38% disclosed Tuesday that its workforce was reduced by about 9,000 employees in 2021, as job cuts in the U.S. more than offset net hiring internationally. The package delivery giant said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 534,000 global employees at the end of 2021, excluding seasonal employees, of which 444,000 were in the U.S. and 90 were located abroad. That compares with 543,000 global employees at the end of 2020, of which 458,000 were located in the U.S. and 85,000 were located internationally. The decline in workforce seems to jibe with the company's "better not bigger" strategy, which included the sale of some assets. Of the 2021 workforce, there were 89,000 management employees, which which 44% work part-time, and 445,000 hourly employees, of which 51% work part-time. In comparison, UPS had 495,000 global employees in pre-pandemic 2019, of which 413,000 were in the U.S. and 82,000 were internationally located. UPS's stock, which fell 1.1% in afternoon trading, has slipped 1.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Here's how Warren Buffett's company changed its holdings at the end of 2021

Warren Buffett is arguably the world's most famous investor and his investment moves are closely followed. Each quarter, the company he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, discloses its current holdings to shareholders. This weekend, the Omaha-based company announced its fourth-quarter results and Buffett released his annual letter to shareholders. Here are some...
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+12300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23B (+152.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat shares sink 11% on sales decline, widening loss, weak guidance

Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock fell 11% in extended trading Thursday after it announced a decline in quarterly revenue and a widening loss, as well as disappointing guidance. reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $80.4 million, or $1.27 a share, compared with a net loss of $25.1 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted net loss was $21.4 million, or 34 cents a share.
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Sterling Construction Co's Earnings

Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sterling Construction Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. Sterling Construction Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: Macrogenics Q4 Earnings

Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Macrogenics missed estimated earnings by 17.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was up $38.54 million from the same period last...
Seekingalpha.com

XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
Benzinga

BeiGene: Q4 Earnings Insights

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BeiGene missed estimated earnings by 19.15%, reporting an EPS of $-6.16 versus an estimate of $-5.17. Revenue was up $113.88 million from the same period last...
Entrepreneur

Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Margins Up

Teleflex Incorporated’s TFX adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.60 for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose 10.8% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. GAAP EPS of $2.69 in the fourth quarter showed a huge improvement from the year-ago...
