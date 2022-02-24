ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stadium deal needs community benefits agreement

westsenecabee.com
 2 days ago

With another Bills season now in the rearview mirror, the focus in the...

www.westsenecabee.com

The Daily Telegram

MI Tri-Share child care cost-sharing program expands to Lenawee County

LANSING — A program that shares child care expenses between the state, participating employers and eligible employees has been expanded into Lenawee County. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the expansion of the MI Tri-Share Child Care Pilot Program, according to a news release from the governor's office. The program now covers 59 counties in Michigan, including Lenawee, plus the city of Detroit. ...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
BGR.com

More stimulus check money is coming if you live in these 4 states

If 2021 was the year of the stimulus check, this year is shaping up to be the period when state and local leaders try and figure out how to make up for it. The political dynamic in Congress makes a new round of direct aid — like a fourth stimulus check, or more of the monthly child tax credit payments — all but impossible at the moment. No payments at all from the federal government, however, is a striking contrast to the more than half a dozen checks that millions of Americans got last year. Democrats also know that it’s a political liability, to some degree, to completely slam the brakes on those payments. This is also why states and local governments have stepped into the breach, to offer stimulus-related aid of their own.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jake Wells

Two Tax Law Changes To Increase The Cash You Receive

cashPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Creative Commons) Here are two income tax tips you need to know that will likely put more cash in your pocket. During 2021, The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) went into affect. The important change is that some individuals can get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax item: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Department of Labor announces grants to help workers apply for unemployment insurance benefits

U.S. Department of Labor announced the allocation of $15 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pilot a program to help workers apply for unemployment insurance benefits. The Department will select five states for the UI Navigator pilot, each receiving $3 million. The states will use that money to partner with labor unions and community organizations to assist claimants in applying for unemployment insurance benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
Daily News

Blinding health-care consumers: Hospitals shamefully dodge a federal rule demanding price transparency

A year after a federal appeals court upheld a government regulation requiring hospitals to publish their prices — a rule rooted in the 2010 Affordable Care Act, fought tooth and nail since, then finally advanced during the Trump administration after legal challenges failed — the institutions are flouting the mandate. In a report this month, PatientRightsAdvocate.org found that just 14% of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
