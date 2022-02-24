ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: Rev your engines, largest auto show in the PNW returns

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Car enthusiasts, rev up your engines! The Portland International Auto Show returns.

The largest auto show in the Pacific Northwest kicks off Thursday at the Oregon Convention Center. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but it’s back in full swing through the weekend.

Kohr Harlan visited the convention center and got a look at the new cars that will be hitting the road in the near future.

