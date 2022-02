DENVER — Health and state leaders said Friday that Coloradans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can "live life normally." "When we say normal, it's where many Coloradans have been for six months to a year or where other Coloradans are getting today," said Gov. Jared Polis (D). "Or where some Coloradans won't be for a few months and all of those are totally fine."

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO