Orange County officials love to study homelessness. They get even more excited by setting up new agencies to pretend to address the problem. Especially during election years. I remember the Courtyard Transition Center set up just a month before the 2016 county supervisors election, one that saw incumbent Republican Supervisor Andrew Do eek out a narrow win just as the concept of a low-barrier shelter was rolled out.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO