On Saturday night, Islam Makhachev took another step towards the UFC lightweight title once held by his childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was in his fellow Dagestani’s corner to oversee this TKO victory over Bobby Green.Makhachev (21-1) extended his win streak to 10 and his run of stoppage victories to four, finishing Green in the first round with ground and pound after using his supreme wrestling skills to floor the American.Green (29-13-1) had stepped in to face the No4-ranked Makhachev on short notice, replacing injured compatriot Beneil Dariush at the UFC’s Apex institute just two weeks after last fighting.While...

