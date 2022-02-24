Men Killed in Car Among At Least 3 Dead, 4 Hurt in 6 Philly Shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. Officials identified the man killed as 24-year-old Jamal Dean of Upper Darby, Delaware County on Wednesday.
On Monday after 10:30 p.m., officers raced to Henry on the Park apartment complex on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue.
Eyewitness News has been told Dean was visiting his family when a fight broke out, which ended in deadly gunfire. He was found in a hallway shot in his chest, back, thigh, and buttocks and pronounced dead around 11 p.m, according to police.
Officers tell CBS3 that eyewitnesses identified the shooting suspect. The suspect then ran off.
No weapon was recovered. Police say they believe they know the name of the suspect, but he has not yet been arrested.
The shooting is under investigation.
