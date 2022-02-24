Men Killed in Car Among At Least 3 Dead, 4 Hurt in 6 Philly Shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have made a number of carjacking arrests in the past week. The majority of those arrests included illegal weapons that were recovered. Police have been using tactics to crack down on carjacking suspects in the city and it seems to be working. In just one week, they’ve arrested at least a dozen people, many of them teenagers or young adults, and recovered just as many illegal guns. “Investigators are working diligently to ensure the evidence is there to support the cases and keep the violent offenders off the street,” said Ben Naish with the Philadelphia Police Department. Two...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO