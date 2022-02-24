ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Men Killed in Car Among At Least 3 Dead, 4 Hurt in 6 Philly Shootings

By Rudy Chinchilla
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men shot dead inside a still-running car were among at least three people killed and four wounded in six separate Philadelphia shootings within the span of five hours. The men, who police said appeared to be in their 20s, were just two victims of gun the shooting spree that began...

Comments / 16

Ebony Jackson
2d ago

3000 of ARIZONA IS NOT NORTHEAST PHILLY. IT'S STRAWBERRY MANSION IN NORTH PHILLY. STILL A SHAME. LOSS OF LIFE. PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILIES.

Reply
5
John Glenn
2d ago

Yes, and it’s not even summer yet. With homicide numbers like this, the record from 2021 of 562 murders will be broken easily. Sad!

Reply
5
Mike Smith
2d ago

Larry Krasner was on the news bragging about shootings in the city being down. Love to see those numbers now.

Reply
4
 

