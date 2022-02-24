ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EUROPE POWER-Forward contracts soar as Russia invades Ukraine

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

(Updates prices and adds new analyst comments)

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - European power futures soared in afternoon trading on Thursday, along with gas and oil prices, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Gas exports to Europe are expected to continue despite the invasion, and disruptions to energy supplies have yet to be recorded. There are no sanctions yet on Russian energy trade.

Ukraine’s domestic gas supply system is integrated into transit gas pipelines and is heavily reliant on gas supplies from Russia to Europe. Transit gas pipelines make it possible to maintain the necessary level of pressure in the Ukrainian gas network to supply gas both to Europe and to domestic consumers.

Meanwhile, Europe relies on Russia for about 40% of its natural gas, and so far Washington has made clear that any bank sanctions will not imperil energy supplies. But it remains unclear how this will work in practice.

If sanctions affect payment transactions, Russian banks and possibly also the insurance that covers Russian oil and gas deliveries, then supply outages cannot be excluded, analysts from Commerzbank said.

“Given the already tight gas storage situation this is a reasonable market reaction and has the potential to keep gas and power prices elevated beyond the winter spike,” head of analysis at market intelligence company Greenfact Marcus Ferdinand said.

Even though there was a risk premium in the market for such a scenario, some traders will likely have expected diplomatic efforts to succeed, and might need to re-adjust their portfolios now, he added.

German baseload power for 2023 delivery was up 14.8% to 178 euros ($204.44) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1333 GMT, after hitting a contract high of 182 euros earlier.

The equivalent French baseload power for 2023 delivery reached a contract high of 209.50 euros, up 13.6%.

French baseload prices for the second and fourth quarter of 2023 as well as for May that year reached contract highs on Thursday, while the March and second quarter 2023 prices were at their highest since Dec. 23.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry, fell 8.8% to 86.72 euros a tonne.

The drop could be because of speculative selling, coupled with margin calls that needed to be covered as the energy complex spiked, Ferdinand said.

“That caused some traders to sell some of their (carbon) positions to be able to maintain these (broader energy market) positions,” he added.

Wintershall Dea said cancelling Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on political grounds would enable its operator to lodge compensation claims, while shares in German utility Uniper, another Nord Stream 2 financial backer, plunged. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Mark Potter)

Reuters

Reuters

