Columbia, TN

PHOTOS: Duck River flooded in Columbia due to heavy rains

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe storms have continued to move across Middle Tennessee Thursday morning, impacting areas such as Columbia.

Officials warned of flooding at the Duck River, and along Riverside Drive and the Riverwalk Park. Images that were taken around 7 a.m. Thursday showed high water levels and ponding on the basketball court nearby, as well as the playground at Riverside Elementary.

Columbia Duck River flooding (Courtesy: Columbia Police Department)

Images showed very high water levels at the Riverside Drive Dam as well.

The area had been closed off by officials. The Columbia Police Department reminded the public not to attempt to drive through standing water – instead, they said, turn around.

The area had been closed off by officials. The Columbia Police Department reminded the public not to attempt to drive through standing water – instead, they said, turn around.

WKRN News 2

Showers tonight, drier and warmer work week

Waking up to chilly temperatures in the 20s and low 30s with a few flurries. Much of today will be dry with highs in the low 40s, but a few showers are expected south of I-40. More rain moves in by the evening hours. If you are going to the Preds game in Nissan Stadium, […]
NASHVILLE, TN
