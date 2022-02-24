Driver rescued from floodwaters in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY , Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was rescued after his vehicle was swept into high waters Thursday morning in Williamson County.

A School Resource Officer with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was heading to work around 6:30 a.m. when he noticed a red van in the water.

The SRO initially did not see anyone in or near the vehicle but when he aimed his spotlight on the van, he saw a man walking out from the vehicle. He yelled for the man to remain with the vehicle while crews responded to the scene.

First responders gained access to a nearby property to close enough to man to throw him a rope and pull him to safety. He was evaluated for injuries and did not require treatment.

The SRO noted this area is prone to flooding but no road closed signs were in place.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

