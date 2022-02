Just when it looked like Wellington Turman was in trouble, he turned the tables on Misha Cirkunov with a devastating armbar to get a submission win at UFC Vegas 49. The Brazilian started the fight strong but then ended up on his back eating punches and fending off grappling exchanges with Cirkunov in the opening round. It appeared Turman was in for more of the same in round two but that’s when he latched onto the armbar that forced Cirkunov to tap out almost immediately after he got trapped.

