Politics

Watch live: NewsNation coverage of Russia's attack on Ukraine

The Hill
 2 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin early on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, leading to international condemnation of what world leaders called the start of a Russian invasion of its nation.

Putin claimed in a televised address that the operation was aimed at protecting eastern Ukraine from what he called a “regime,” continuing the Kremlin's disinformation claim.

The Hill

