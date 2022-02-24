Man On Probation Charged With Murder Following Fight: Berkeley County Sheriff

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fight left a man dead.

As a result of the investigation, Berkeley County detectives have arrested and charged James Mikel Fordham, Jr. of Ladson with murder.

On Feb. 22, deputies responded to a residence on Wilhite Drive in the Ladson area of Berkeley County in

reference to a possible deceased male. Responding deputies discovered that the victim was transported to an

area hospital by family members.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and Fordham have known each other for an extended amount

of time. Fordham later explained to detectives that he confronted the victim about a missing item, and during

that confrontation, a physical fight ensued.

At some point during the fight, the victim became unresponsive.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by family members and was listed in critical condition, Tuesday

night.

On Wednesday morning, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office

will reveal the identity of the deceased.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Fordham has an extensive criminal history that consists of various property crimes to include burglary, larceny, breach of trust and possession of stolen property offenses.

He has also been charged with driving offenses, domestic violence and many narcotic charges. He is currently on probation through Charleston County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

