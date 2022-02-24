ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Capybaras, marsh deer, anteaters flee Argentina wildfires; many don't escape

By Matias Baglietto, Lucila Sigal
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353hyV_0eNpdRYL00

PASO DE LA PATRIA, Argentina, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Wildfires in Argentina's north are forcing local species of wildlife including capybaras, marsh deer and anteaters to attempt to flee ahead of the flames, with many animals killed or injured while trying to escape as the fires spread.

The blazes in Corrientes province, which borders Paraguay, have burned through nearly 900,000 hectares of forest and pasture land, some 12% of the region, including destroying habitats in the biodiverse Iberá Park wetlands.

"There are sectors of the Iberá where animals have been trapped," said Sofía Heinonen, executive director of Rewilding Argentina, a foundation that works to protect at-risk species.

"They usually have water as a refuge area, they always have the mountains, but in this case the extraordinary recent drought has caused many of the ravines, many of the lagoons and a large part of the mountains to be dry," Heinonen said.

Images show alligators, capybaras and marsh deer fleeing from the fire, with some burned. Heinonen said the foundation, which has reintroduced animals to the wild in Iberá, had found jaguars and bird species alive and brought them back to its centers.

Amid prolonged periods of drought, firefighters have been battling the blazes for some two months, which have caused millions of dollars of damage to ranch lands and farming business as well as putting plant and animal life at risk.

"Many animals fleeing from the fire are hit by vehicles, others are burned or have respiratory problems," said Eric Pelozo, in charge of rehabilitation at the Aguará Conservation Center, which is helping care for animals from Ibera.

He said some species like capybaras and deer were faster, helping them escape, while snakes and anteaters were more at risk. Many animals, he added, would have "nowhere to return once the fire is over."

"We are just beginning with the hard work of what is the rescue of animals burned or injured, both directly or indirectly by the effects of the fire," he said.

Heinonen, a biologist, said rains would eventually help restore the land, with grasslands recovering faster while huge swathes of burned forests would take far longer.

A United Nations report this week said the number of extreme wildfires is expected to rise 30% within the next 28 years, with climate change triggering droughts and farmers clearing forests, something Heinonen agreed was hitting Corrientes. read more

"What's happening now is extraordinary," said Heinonen, citing the impact of climate patterns like La Niña, which usually leads to lower rainfall in key parts of the South American country.

"We are facing an event of great dimensions never seen before and we understand that it is due to the global warming that the planet is suffering," she added.

Reporting by Lucila Sigal and Matías Baglietto; Editing by Eliana Raszewski and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

New armless abelisaur dinosaur species discovered in Argentina

A new dinosaur which formed part of an array of 'unusual' creatures has been discovered in Argentina. The new species, Guemesia ochoai, could be the close relative of the ancestors of an armless group of dinosaurs, which roamed the southern hemisphere over 70 million years ago. A partially complete skull...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Extremely rare parrot chick born at UK zoo offers ‘glimmer of hope’ for endangered species

An extremely rare baby bird has been born at a zoo in the UK. The news has been called a “glimmer of hope” for a species of parrot which is estimated to have a population of fewer than 50 left in the wild. Paignton zoo in Devon announced the birth of a baby Mitchell’s lorikeet on Thursday. It said the chick was discovered on the site on Boxing Day and zookeepers had been monitoring its progress since then. Bird on the brink: Extremely rare chick hatched at Paignton ZooWe are pleased to announce the recent hatching of a Mitchell’s lorikeet.These...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Anteaters#Marsh Deer#Paso De La Patria#Rewilding Argentina#Ibera
scitechdaily.com

“Alien” Species of Predatory Hammerhead Worms Identified in Europe and Africa

Two new species of potentially invasive hammerhead flatworms from Europe (France and Italy) and Africa (Mayotte) “Alien” species of predatory hammerhead worms – including a spectacularly iridescent green-blue specimen – identified in Europe and Africa. One of the consequences of globalization is the inadvertent spread of invasive...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Bizarre Video Shows Flock Of Birds Mysteriously Get Dumped Out Of The Sky

Most people see birds every day and think nothing of it. A pigeon is no big deal to city dwellers, those who live by the beach are used to sea gulls, and suburban and rural residents get to see all types of species throughout the year. However, what happened this week in Mexico was a shock not just to locals, but to anyone who saw the video of what occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vox

The extinction crisis that no one’s talking about

Your morning coffee is in a perilous state. There are just two species of coffee plants on which the entire multibillion-dollar industry is based: One of them is considered poor-tasting, and the other, which you’re likely familiar with, is threatened by climate change and a deadly fungal disease. Thankfully...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Argentina
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Video captures flock of birds suddenly falling from the sky in Mexico

Security footage captures moment flock of birds crash into ground. Security footage captured the moment a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds suddenly dropped from the sky on a street in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua — but the reason behind the mysterious fall remains unclear. Several dead birds were...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

The World’s Largest Organism Is Slowly Being Eaten By Deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
AFP

End of the road in Colombia for Escobar's 'cocaine' hippos?

More than 100 African hippos descended from fewer than a handful imported as exotic pets by drug lord Pablo Escobar, face an uncertain future in Colombia. After the government added Escobar's so-called "cocaine" hippos Friday to a list of "introduced, invasive species," experts say killing them may be the only viable option. From the few individuals once housed at Escobar's Hacienda Napoles estate, the hippos' numbers have ballooned, with 130 now roaming free north of Bogota around the Magdalena River. Officials say the grazing giants, endemic to sub-Saharan Africa, threaten local wildlife and humans living along the river, whom they have already come into conflict with.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Hunters slaughter hundreds of fenced-in animals, sparking outrage

It was a slaughterfest of a-pork-alyptic proportions. Spanish hunters are under fire for reportedly slaughtering nearly 450 fenced-in game animals in what environmentalists have dubbed an “orgy of blood and death.”. “It’s an absolute bloodbath, slaughter on a totally senseless scale,” Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban...
ANIMALS
BGR.com

A brand new species of dinosaur was just discovered and it is massive

A new dinosaur discovery has helped unearth a new species of titanosaur called Abditosaurus kuehnei. The creature is a semiarticulated dinosaur. The scientists responsible for the discovery believe the skeleton to be over 70.5 million years old. They published the results of their study in Nature Ecology & Evolution earlier this year. The study includes a detailed description of the team’s findings, as well as a breakdown of why this find is so important.
WILDLIFE
Reuters

Reuters

332K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy