James Spann forecasts a cool end for the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling across much of Alabama early this morning as a cold front pushes through the state. Temperatures have dropped into the 30s north of the front, but it is a mild morning for the southern half of the state, where temperatures are in the 60s. The front will continue moving southward today and the rain will end from north to south, followed by clearing this afternoon over the northern counties. Highs today will be in the 50s over north and central Alabama, about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday in many places.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO