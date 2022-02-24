Tampa city council explores rent stabilization ordinance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of Tampa City Council are set to learn more about a possible rent stabilization ordinance during a scheduled workshop on Thursday.

The city is bustling with the construction of luxury apartments, complexes, and condominiums.

Some local families told 8 On Your Side it’s almost impossible to find affordable housing.

Community activist Jae Passmore said, “I have a family member who made $20,000 last year and her rent went up $300.”

Passmore said the price increase means her loved one would pay nearly $17,000 per year for rent. That’s almost all of their annual income.

“I’ve talked to families who have multi-generational homes who are now looking for extended family to go in on rent prices and living together,” she said.

Passmore said she believes it’s time for city leaders to step in and deal with the issue. During Thursday’s workshop councilmembers are set to hear a report put together by the city’s attorney about a rent stabilization ordinance.

In the report, the city’s legal department warned that this type of ordinance is very risky and likely to be challenged. It goes on to cite that as the reason it appears no city or county in Florida has adopted a rent control or stabilization ordinance since the 1970s.

In the report, it is recommended that council members wait until after the current legislative session.

Passmore said families in Tampa need help now.

“We like to call this ‘Champa Bay’ but who is really winning when the people who make the city thrive can’t find a place to sleep at night,” she said.

Renters impacted by skyrocketing prices will share their stories and housing struggles following Thursday’s workshop. The city council workshop is scheduled for 1:30pm.

