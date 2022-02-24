5 Things To Know About Max Mara’s Alpine-Inspired AW22 Show

Switching from long hair to short used to be a rite of passage in middle age, as grey hair becomes trickier to conceal. That’s no longer the case, since the welcome shift towards celebrating silver means it’s all about adopting the hairstyle that makes you feel good, regardless of the “rules”. Whether you opt for a pixie cut – like Erin O’Connor’s – or Sarah Harris-style mermaid lengths, it doesn’t matter (and never should have) whether the hair is salt and pepper or light silver; what matters is finding an excellent grey haircut to suit your style, face shape and lifestyle – something a good hairstylist can assist you with.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO