5 Things To Know About Max Mara’s Alpine-Inspired AW22 Show

By Anders Christian Madsen
Vogue
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor autumn/winter 2022, Max Mara’s creative director Ian Griffiths...

www.vogue.co.uk

WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Lila Moss Wears Modern Wedding Dress — with Bleached Brows! — on Richard Quinn Runway

Lila Moss is continuing to follow in her famous mom's footsteps. On Sunday, Lila, the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss and media mogul Jefferson Hack, closed out the Richard Quinn show during London Fashion Week. The 19-year-old made quite the statement as she debuted bleached brows while dressed in a romantic, heavily embellished bridal look. Lila's ensemble — shown as part of Quinn's fall 2022 collection — featured a white satin mini dress adorned with bejeweled flowers and scattered feathers covering the design. The dress was completed with dramatic ruffled cuff sleeves.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Christian Madsen
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

25 Of The Best Silver Haircuts For Every Length And Hair Type

Switching from long hair to short used to be a rite of passage in middle age, as grey hair becomes trickier to conceal. That’s no longer the case, since the welcome shift towards celebrating silver means it’s all about adopting the hairstyle that makes you feel good, regardless of the “rules”. Whether you opt for a pixie cut – like Erin O’Connor’s – or Sarah Harris-style mermaid lengths, it doesn’t matter (and never should have) whether the hair is salt and pepper or light silver; what matters is finding an excellent grey haircut to suit your style, face shape and lifestyle – something a good hairstylist can assist you with.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
#Inspiration#Creative Director#Swiss#British Vogue
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham reveals breathtaking view from $10.5m home with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a rare photo of the view from the $10.5 million home he shares with fiancée Nicola Peltz - and it's breathtaking. Taking to his Instagram Stories to post a gorgeous sunset snap from his Beverly Hills abode, David and Victoria Beckham's son revealed the stunning view from his multi-million dollar home. The snap showed a simple white couch pushed up against the wall, lit with LED lightbulbs that draped down onto the glass balustrade.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts, 61, looks unreal in figure-hugging leather pants

Deborah Roberts made her fans look twice when she surprised them by rocking a pair of figure-hugging leather pants. The 61-year-old looked phenomenal in the black, buttery slacks which she teamed with a floral blouse that was worn tucked in to highlight her trim waist. Deborah opted for full glam and looked radiant with a subtle pop of pink blusher and rosy lips.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Rihanna Just Wore The Most Noughties Jeans Of All Time

Like the rest of the fashion world, Rihanna is on a Y2K streak, as evidenced by her latest date-night outfit. For dinner at Carbone with A$AP Rocky on 18 February, the Fenty icon selected another bomber jacket – this one courtesy of R13 – which she paired with a vintage Mets T-shirt. (“Ya gotta believe!”) Adding a touch of glamour to her look: a pair of Amina Muaddi’s crystal-strap leather sandals and a Dior choker from John Galliano’s autumn/winter 2004 collection, which nodded to Vogue’s illustrated Edwardian-era covers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga tackled Monday morning in sporty style, thanks to a bold pair of leggings and chunky sneakers. The “House of Gucci” star shared a new Instagram photo this week, posing in a handstand on a purple yoga mat at the gym. Gaga’s workout ensemble featured a white, orange and blue tie-dye hoodie, layered over a light gray cutout top with slim-fitting blue leggings. Her look was complete with a bracelet and hoop earrings, as well as short black socks. “Rollin’...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kate Hudson just showed off her natural curly hair texture and we’re obsessed

Between photoshoots, red carpet appearances and roles in movies, it’s fair to say that celebs spend a lot of their time sitting in a beauty room getting ready. Of course, we’re so here for incredible beauty moments – just look at the time Jennifer Lopez rocked ‘sculpted’ hair. And who could forget Kim Kardashian’s $10,000 ponytail, which measured in at a whopping 75 inches?
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Neutral in Leather Jacket & Lace-Up Boots at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid continued her penchant for neutrals while arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held in Terminal 5, the event featured a star-studded front row that included Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Ariana DeBose and more. Prior to walking in the show, Hadid arrived in a black leather coach jacket layered over a shearling vest and crop top. The outerwear included a sharp pointed collar, further elevated by contrasting with her white...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Addison Rae is Casually Cozy in Uggs, Sweatpants and a Balenciaga Handbag After Pilates Class

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Addison Rae was comfortably dressed after a pilates class in Los Angeles. While leaving her class, the TikTok star was seen in a pair of black sweatpants and a checkerboard-printed shearling jacket. The comfy separates were accessorized with large sunglasses. Rae’s look was complete with a large black leather Balenciaga handbag. The 20-year-old influencer’s shoe choice was equally comfy: a pair of Ugg slippers. The $120 Coquette style featured rounded black uppers with a shearling lining for added relaxation. The pair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD

