ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cerrito, CA

Reported East Bay power outage was computer glitch

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDeVM_0eNpbalG00

(BCN) – PG&E officials said a computer error was responsible for incorrectly reporting that more than 77,000 East Bay customers were affected by a power outage on Wednesday evening.

The power company’s website had reported thousands without power, about 6 p.m., in El Cerrito, Kensington and Albany, along with parts of Berkeley, San Pablo and Richmond.

A spokeswoman said shortly after 8 p.m. that the outage never occurred and that a computer system error was to blame for posting the false information on the PG&E site.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

About $50K of damage reported from structure fire in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa damaged roughly $50,000 worth of items Saturday evening around 7 p.m., according to a press release. Seven people and a dog were displaced. They were referred to Red Cross for assistance with temporary housing. A fire investigator determined the fire started in the […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco mural made for trailblazing firefighter

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco city officials on Friday unveiled a new mural in the city’s Fillmore District commemorating the city’s first Black firefighter Earl Gage Jr. The new mural is located at Rosa Parks Elementary School, located at 1501 O’Farrell Street.Gage began serving with the San Francisco Fire Department in 1955, becoming the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

No injuries reported in San Jose fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters were able to contain a fire on Meridian Avenue in San Jose to the unit of origin Saturday morning, with no reports of injuries, officials said. The firefighters responded to the apartment fire on the 1000 block of Meridian Avenue around 5 a.m., officials said on social media. Two […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Berkeley, CA
Industry
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
El Cerrito, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
City
Albany, CA
El Cerrito, CA
Sports
Local
California Business
City
San Pablo, CA
El Cerrito, CA
Government
Berkeley, CA
Business
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bay#Power Outage#Bay City#Bcn#Pg E
KRON4 News

Arrests made in Mission District robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday arrested three suspects in connection with a string of Mission District robberies. David Hall, 20, of Richmond, and a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old from San Francisco were arrested on suspicion of felony robbery and felony conspiracy, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Hall was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KRON4 News

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a news […]
ROMNEY, WV
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy