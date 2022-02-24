Why did Christian Yelich get a free pair of Leinenkugel's shorts

Have you ever wanted to twin with Christian Yelich? What about own a pair of Leinenkugel's heated Shandy Shorts? Well, now you can.

Yelich shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday of himself wearing Leinenkugel's shandy shorts along with a screenshot of a startling article about an Olympian who suffered a frozen... sensitive area.

The Brewers' outfielder wrote, "I was wondering why my friends at Leinenkugels sent me their heated Shandy Shorts and then I saw this article."

Yelich also linked to Leinenkugel's website where you can enter to win a pair of shorts for yourself, just in time for spring break.

Want a pair? Enter to win them here.

