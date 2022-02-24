ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Why did Christian Yelich get a free pair of Leinenkugel's shorts

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gFft_0eNpbHBZ00

Have you ever wanted to twin with Christian Yelich? What about own a pair of Leinenkugel's heated Shandy Shorts? Well, now you can.

Yelich shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday of himself wearing Leinenkugel's shandy shorts along with a screenshot of a startling article about an Olympian who suffered a frozen... sensitive area.

The Brewers' outfielder wrote, "I was wondering why my friends at Leinenkugels sent me their heated Shandy Shorts and then I saw this article."

Yelich also linked to Leinenkugel's website where you can enter to win a pair of shorts for yourself, just in time for spring break.

Want a pair? Enter to win them here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

One potential question facing the Chicago Cubs once the MLB lockout ends: How will they use the DH spot?

An occasional rumble of an airplane flying over the back fields of the Chicago Cubs complex broke through the crack of bats and hum of instruction during minor-league minicamp. The Cubs should have been playing their Cactus League opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on a beautiful, 65-degree Saturday at Sloan Park, yet the ballpark remained closed thanks to the owners’ lockout. March 8 ...
MLB
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy