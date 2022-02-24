ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams QB Matthew Stafford wishes he 'had a better reaction' when photographer fell off the stage

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wishes he "had a better reaction," the moment photographer Kelly Smiley fell off a stage and fractured her spine during last week's Super Bowl 56 victory celebration.

Stafford opened about the incident Tuesday on his wife's podcast " The Morning After ."

"Obviously, we can't not talk about what happened," Kelly Stafford said during the couple's conversation. "There was a photographer who stepped off the back of the stage, had asked if we wanted and picture and I was like, 'Yes,' because looking back at my camera roll, I have literally zero of Matthew and I."

When she offered, she stepped back and fell. And it was an awful awful moment. Matthew looked at me and said, 'Check her please,' and turned around."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03N2oT_0eNpbGIq00
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In footage – now viral on social media – Kelly Stafford can be seen running to the photographer's aid while the quarterback appears to turn the other way, leading to heavy criticism online for the Super Bowl champion not assisting Smiley.

"Long story sort, we followed up with her," Stafford's wife shared. "The moment we got in the car, Matthew actually looked at me and said, 'Hey will you contact the Rams, ask how she's doing? Did that, they're like, 'We think she's going to be OK.' We sent her flowers. Next day we wake up, (she's) not OK," Stafford's wife explained, adding that her husband personally texted the injured photographer.

Kelly Stafford continued: "I do know that the reaction the world saw, right, in that split second, I do know that's not what you wish would have been your reaction."

The quarterback apologized for his initial reaction.

"Yeah, I mean, that obviously happened really quickly and suddenly and unexpectedly, and I wish I had a better reaction in the moment," said Stafford. "I didn't. I apologized to her for that, but glad that all in all she's doing all right."

The star quarterback said he learned from the viral incident that you "try to train your reaction to be a little bit better next time," as his wife agreed and added:

"Life is about learning, and here we are."

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rams QB Matthew Stafford wishes he 'had a better reaction' when photographer fell off the stage

