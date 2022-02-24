Cheap Eats: Frank's Pizzeria

Everybody has an opinion about who makes the best pizza in town. But there are only a few pizza parlors that serve authentic New York Pizza here in the metro. Frank's Pizzeria is one of them. In this week's Cheaps Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole shows us their new location in Ralston.

Inside Frank's Pizzeria, you'll find all teams and all things New York.

But the New York pizza is the masterpiece.

Just ask owner Matt Halligan.

"We're bringing good pizza to people here in Omaha," Halligan said.

Frank's Pizzeria has been around for 18 years. Halligan and his dad took over the place three years ago and opened the new Ralston location in January.

The recipe for their thin crust creation is simple: homemade dough and fresh tomato sauce.

"There's no machinery. Every pizza that's been made here has been made by a person's hands," Halligan said.

Brian Koczur's hands are made pizza making.

"I am definitely the king of pizza in Omaha," Koczur chuckled.

He's been tossing and flipping dough for years. On a busy night, he whips up about one hundred cheese pizzas.

"This is the real pizza. I'm a Jersey boy myself. So, this is the stuff I grew up with back at home. I think it makes it a little different when it's something you grew up with and now, you're making it for people," Koczur explained.

All the pizza pies bake in a 500-degree stone oven.

They say the key is the crispy, brown crust.

"What's people's reaction when they have your pizza?" Serese asked.

"Most of them can't believe how good the pizza actually is. If they're from back east, immediately they go, 'oh, it reminds me of home,'" said Koczur.

At Frank's, new customers don't stay strangers long.

"If they're from here and they never had it before, I usually see them within a week. I very often hear people tell me that they're addicted to it. They're back in a week almost every time," he explained.

If thin crust isn't your thing, the Sicilian Pizza may be more your speed. Just remember to save room.

The massive Meat Lovers Sicilian is covered with mozzarella, pepperoni, beef, sausage, ham and bacon.

"It's a struggle to get them to fit in the box," Koczur admitted.

The appetizers are good, too.

Halligan says customers love his dad's chicken wing recipe and the garlic knots.

For dessert, the made-to-order, kid-approved cannolis are a must.

At Frank's Pizzeria, there's a lot to choose from.

"For people who've never been to Frank's Pizzeria, what to do you recommend?" asked Serese.

"If you've never had New York pizza, start with the cheese pizza," said Halligan.

And get yourself a slice of New York made right here in Nebraska.

"That's the highest praise a guy like me can get. When I got people from New York saying this reminds me of home, that's exactly what I'm looking for," Halligan smiled.

If you want to try a slice of authentic New York pizza, Frank's Pizzeria offers lunch specials for less than ten dollars.

Right now, there are two locations: The new pizza place is located at 5413 South 72nd street in Ralston.

The West Omaha location is at 711 North 132nd street in the Linden Market Shopping Plaza.

Halligan says he also has his eyes on a third location so stay tuned.

To see the full menu or for more details, go to frankspizzeriaomaha.com .

Frank's Pizzeria Lunch Specials:

1 slice of pizza, salad & soda - $7.99

2 slices of pizza & soda - $7.99

(35 cents per topping)

