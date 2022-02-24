ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Police respond to 18-wheeler crash on I-35 SB in Temple

By Chad Hayes
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHzyK_0eNpbBtD00

Temple police are on-scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-35 southbound.

The department says on its Facebook page that all southbound main lanes of the interstate are shut down near Berger Rd.

Vehicles can still exit at Berger Rd. That is where officers are detouring traffic.

It's not clear right now whether anyone is hurt.

The department is asking drivers to expect delays and to go another way if possible.

Be sure to stick with 25 News for the very latest on this developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Temple, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#I 35#Sb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy