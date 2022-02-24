ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Resistance Broadcast – How Deepfake Will Impact the Future of Star Wars

By John Hoey
starwarsnewsnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars used deepfake technology for Luke Skywalker’s return in The Book of Boba Fett, and fans were wowed by how far the technology has come. We discuss what impact this constantly evolving technology will have on the future of Star Wars storytelling, from all angles. We also tackle several other...

www.starwarsnewsnet.com

