What Consumers Can Do to Avoid Products Containing Benzene

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Rosa DeLauro is hoping to pass a bill that would give the FDA power to...

MyChesCo

FDA Warns Consumers Not to Use Certain Powdered Infant Formula

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it is investigating consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections. All of the cases are reported to have consumed powdered infant formula produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility. As a result of the ongoing investigation, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, the FDA is alerting consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products produced at this facility. This is an ongoing investigation, and the firm is working with the FDA to initiate a voluntary recall of the potentially affected product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rutherford Source

Certain Similac Powder Formula Products Recalled

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich., one of the company’s manufacturing facilities. The recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas. Abbott is voluntarily recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to...
INDUSTRY
Rosa Delauro
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
Popculture

Milk Recall Issued Over E. Coli Contamination

Before you pour your morning bowl of cereal, you should double-check the milk in your fridge. Toboton Creek Dairy of Yelm, Washington announced a voluntary recall of some of its dairy products due to possible E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The company issued the...
FOOD SAFETY
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent deodorant recall: You might have these dangerous deodorants at home now

We’ve seen a few recalls recently involving deodorants, shampoos, and anti-odor sprays that were found to contain traces of benzene. That’s a carcinogenic chemical, so the presence of increased traces of the substances in consumer goods will trigger recalls. A new Brut and Sure deodorant recall is the latest example of a recall action resulting from the detection of traces of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Chicago

Do Not Use These Recalled Infant Formulas Tied to Infections, FDA Says

U.S. health officials warned parents on Thursday not to use three popular powdered infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant in Michigan that investigators recently linked to bacterial contamination. The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating four reports of infants who were hospitalized after consuming the formula, including...
STURGIS, MI
Concord News Journal

“I’ve given it to my mom,” Doctor treated Covid-ill inmates with high Ivermectin doses telling them the pills were vitamins, they filed lawsuit

While the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country, many people decide to treat the virus with Ivermectin on their own, a drug that is not approved by the FDA for Covid-19 treatment. Until now, not a single study has shown positive effects Ivermectin has on treating the deadly virus.
LAW
MassLive.com

Baby formula recall: Similac powdered baby formula recalled after 4 infants reportedly get sick from bacterial contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced it is investigating consumer complaints related to bacterial infections reportedly coming from contaminated baby formula after four infants across three states fell ill, and one potentially died from it. The complaints in all four cases are tied to hospitalizations from Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Baby formula recalled after four infants in three states fall ill with bacterial infections

Abbott is recalling baby formula produced at a Michigan plant following reports that four infants in three states fell ill with bacterial infections. The company says it took the action after it became aware of four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powdered formula. According to the Food and Drug Administration, three of the cases, including the death of a newborn, were linked to Cronobacter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Baby Formula After Illnesses Reported, FDA Says

Federal authorities announced a recall of powdered baby formula that has caused illnesses in children. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Michigan-based Abbott is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formula that includes Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare. In a press release, the FDA announced it is investigating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real Simple

Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare Powdered Infant Formulas Recalled Due to Harmful Bacteria

Several baby formula varieties are at the center of the latest food recall. Abbott is voluntarily recalling certain powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare, due to the presence of harmful bacteria. The recalled items were manufactured at Abbott's Sturgis, Mich. facility, and the FDA is currently investigating consumer complaints regarding multiple Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections.
STURGIS, MI

