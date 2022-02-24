Youngkin: State needs lower taxes to attract tech talent

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – During a visit to an incubator for technology firms, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said Thursday the commonwealth needs to get better at attracting talented workers.

Lowering the cost of living is a key factor.

Youngkin is excited about the firms that have launched from Hampton’s National Institute of Aerospace, including Psionic , a leader in interplanetary landings and navigation.

“This is state-of-the-art stuff. This is really cool,” he said during a tour of the operation.

“So, just generally, where do people come from?” he asked as he scanned the workforce. He received responses that included NASA, the military, Pennsylvania, Virginia Tech, Texas.

That type of roster is what Youngkin wants for new Virginia business. Psionic is also working on technology that’s down to earth: a different form of navigation for cars and eventually even mobile phones.

Chief Technology Officer Steve Sandford showed Youngkin Psionic’s first product a form of navigation that doesn’t rely on GPS.

Across the hall, Pancopia is doing its part to keep the astronauts hydrated.

“We started in the incubator upstairs,” CEO Bill Cumbie explained. “And we’re developing water-recycling technology for NASA to purify the water for the astronauts.”

The institute is designed to be an economic force and encourage startups that focus on the future, but Youngkin also told local entrepreneurs and politicians that Virginia is losing altitude as a magnet for talented workers. He said the cost of living has become a brain drain to other states.

“The tax burden in Virginia continues to mount, and it’s mounting at a rate that is not only exacerbating inflation but making us uncompetitive,” he said.

Youngkin said runaway inflation over the past 18 months is evident in the price of gas, groceries, housing and utilities — but prices, he said, he can’t really do anything about.

“What we can do is get taxes down,” he said.

As a first step, he’s targeting the grocery tax.

“It’s a tax we don’t need,” Youngkin said.

The governor said the state is running a budget surplus of more than $2 billion, and without some form of tax relief it’s forecast to grow to $13 billion.

