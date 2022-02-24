Pastor's Pen: Saved-Released-Freedom

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I am a 45-year-old divorced woman who goes by a very common nickname to my more formal name (think Jenny/Jennifer, Mandy/Amanda). While I know some people use both their formal names and nicknames, I really don’t. Indeed, my closest friend from childhood goes by “Jennifer” and so I really don’t think about it as my name at all. I am dating a terrific guy who, for some reason, insists on calling me “Jennifer.” I have asked why, and pointed out that I don’t call myself “Jennifer,” but it seems to be sticking. Indeed, we went out for dinner with friends last night for the first time and he introduced me as “Jennifer.”

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO